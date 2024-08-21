Ahsan For Catching Up With Pace Of Digital Revolution For National Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday stressed the urgent need to keep pace with the global digital revolution to achieve development across all sectors and put the country on a sustainable growth trajectory.
“The world is advancing at the speed of electrons. We cannot afford to lag behind, as in the next 22 years, we will be evaluating our development in the context of our 100 years of independence,” he stated while addressing the opening session of the conference titled "Empowering a Digital Pakistan."
Citing historical examples, the minister noted that nations embracing global changes achieved progress and prosperity, while those that ignored these changes faced failure.
He highlighted that the world was now undergoing a digital revolution after the industrial revolution. “In the industrial era, the big used to eat the small; in the digital world, the fast eats the slow, regardless of size,” he remarked.
“Today, Pakistan stands at a defining moment. The future of a nation or an individual hinges on the choices made. These choices determine the destiny of that person or nation,” he said.
Ahsan Iqbal explained that if the choices were wrong, one could not blame others for their circumstances. Conversely, if the choices are right, the credit for success belongs solely to the individual or nation that made those choices, he added.
He also pointed out that Pakistanis were once known globally for their hardworking and intelligent reputation.
However, this image was tarnished by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which labeled its opponents as “thieves and dacoits.”
In 2018, he noted, ambassadors from major countries, including the United States, Britain and European states, were actively seeking investment opportunities in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. “For the first time, Pakistan was the darling of international investors, eager to be part of CPEC, but we squandered this opportunity by entrusting power to the PTI,” he said.
He recalled that the PML-N government had introduced Vision 2010 in 1998 and Vision 2025 in 2013 but was later disrupted by the so-called change in 2018.
Subsequently, the minister said, the governance was handed over to someone with no experience even at the union council level, severely damaging the national economy. “The negative impact of this decision is still being felt.”
Emphasizing the importance of adapting to modern trends and maintaining agility, he reminded that no country has achieved development without consistent policies over at least 10-15 years.
To achieve developmental goals, Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that Pakistan needed peace, stability, consistent policies and continuous reforms.
“The nation now needs a healing touch. We must come together, set aside smaller identities, and embrace a larger identity as Pakistan,” he remarked quoting “Coming together is a beginning; staying together is progress and working together is success.”
Recent Stories
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sust ..
Commemorative stamp unveiled to mark 75 years of Pak-Egypt diplomatic ties
Hunza campaign promotes sustainable development and eco-tourism
Anti-Corruption team nabs official for bribery in Attock
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt revie ..
LHC dismisses NAB's appeal against providing inquiry documents to Parvez Elahi
MoFA activates CMU to help tragic road accident victims in Iran
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search
Garbage removed from empty plot on DC orders
More Stories From Business
-
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sustainable growth in na ..13 minutes ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech2 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech4 hours ago
-
Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema expresses gratitude for € 91.1 million German sup ..4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar5 hours ago
-
SMEDA starts programme to make SMEs bankable as per govt vision4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 515 points6 hours ago
-
Global investors look to read tea leaves from Friday speech by Fed chair4 hours ago
-
Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 3.29 million in July7 hours ago
-
SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar7 hours ago
-
Maldives records over 1.3 million tourists so far in 20247 hours ago
-
PCP Chairman visits ICCI: assures business community's representation in Press Council7 hours ago