Ahsan for evolving national consensus to tackle confronted challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday stressed the need for evolving national consensus, setting aside political difference to collectively address challenges confronted by the country.

“Pakistan's progress depends on collaborative and unified efforts,” he said while addressing 11th Parliamentary Forum on Population, a news release said.

Commending efforts of the Population Council, the minister described it as a ‘vital platform’ for all political parties to engage in open dialogue on the pressing issue of population growth.

He highlighted the rapid population increase in Pakistan as a serious concern, requiring immediate and effective measures.

Referencing the recent digital census, Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Pakistan’s population had surged significantly over the past three decades, placing immense pressure on the country's resources.

Currently, he said Pakistan was among the 30 nations with the highest population growth rates globally, ranking first in Asia.

The minister stressed that the growing population had exacerbated the challenges of providing essential resources such as water, healthcare and education.

He emphasized that effective population management and resource alignment were the key strategies employed by developed nations, and Pakistan must adopt similar measures.

He said the population growth rate, which was 2.4% in 2017, has now doubled, posing a major obstacle to national development.

Ahsan Iqbal also underscored the critical importance of investing in education, healthcare and human capital development to address the population issue.

He expressed concern over the high incidence of diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, diabetes and polio in Pakistan, placing the country among the highest globally in these areas.

Additionally, he said, with 25 million children still out of school, the challenge of enrolling these children was compounded by the need to ensure the provision of quality education.

He highlighted the need to shift focus from quantity to quality in education and healthcare systems, stressing the importance of developing a healthy, skilled and educated workforce capable of meeting future challenges.

He urged public representatives to actively engage in discussions on this critical issue at both national and provincial levels, creating public awareness about population control.

He emphasized the significance of educating girls, stating that an educated and healthy mother was the foundation of a prosperous society and a better future.