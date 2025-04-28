- Home
Ahsan For Increased Pakistan-Turkmenistan Economic Cooperation, Regional Development Under URAAN Pakistan Initiative
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, has arrived in Turkmenistan on an official visit to participate in the 1st Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Forum on Sustainable Development.
The visit reflects Pakistan’s strong commitment under the URAAN Pakistan initiative to promote regional connectivity, economic integration, and sustainable development, a news release said.
Upon his arrival in Ashgabat, the minister visited the Embassy of Pakistan, where he interacted with diplomatic staff and members of the Pakistani community.
Ahsan Iqbal underscored the deep potential for enhanced economic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.
He emphasized that strengthening regional ties is essential to achieving the Government’s vision of a prosperous and sustainable Pakistan under URAAN Pakistan.
Ahsan Iqbal expressed optimism about the realization of the Turkmenistan-to-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, which would allow Turkmenistan’s energy resources to reach Pakistan and beyond.
He highlighted that the project would contribute to regional energy security and support Pakistan’s green energy transition, essential for coping with climate challenges and ensuring sustainable, accessible energy for all.
The minister also invited Turkmen energy companies to establish operations in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s improved macroeconomic indicators, successful fiscal discipline, and investor-friendly reforms.
Pakistan’s economic recovery and stabilization reflect the government’s policy of rigorous monitoring and effective implementation under URAAN Pakistan.
Highlighting Pakistan’s rich agricultural base, the minister identified significant opportunities for collaboration in meat, fish, fruits, and other agri-based products.
He noted the potential for strong industrial cooperation between Turkmenistan’s cotton production and Pakistan’s textile industry, aligning with Pakistan’s goal to build robust value chains under URAAN Pakistan.
Emphasizing the cultural and regional affinities between the two countries, the minister remarked, “While our clocks tick together, our hearts also beat together,” reaffirming the strong spirit of friendship and solidarity.
This visit also demonstrates Pakistan’s successful transition from the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to CPEC Phase 2.0, with a renewed focus on industrial cooperation, green energy, innovation, and agricultural modernization.
Alongside governance reforms for improved service delivery, these efforts are central to achieving the transformative vision set forth under the URAAN Pakistan initiative.
