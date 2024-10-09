Ahsan For Promoting Blue Economy To Ensure Future Stability
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Minister For Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday emphasized that development of blue economy was a transformative opportunity that can ensure future stability by creating jobs and food security.
Addressing the 4th International Maritime Symposium (IMS-24), the minister said, solving challenges confronting blue economy were crucial to take the country forward on the path of development.
He pointed out that nations like China, Malaysia, and Turkiye achieved progress due to these key factors.
The 4th International Maritime Symposium (IMS-24) was organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs in collaboration with Bahria University.
The symposium aimed to address the challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s blue economy, focusing on aligning maritime strategies with SDGs.
Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for sustainable practices and sought international cooperation to tackle environmental challenges effectively.
Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that by addressing issues like climate change and marine pollution we can create jobs and ensure food security.
Moreover, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting sustainable maritime governance and collaborating with developing countries on best practices.
He also stressed on the necessity of a balanced approach to achieve both economic growth and sustainability.
Describing the symposium as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, he announced that Pakistan will host the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, featuring leaders from various countries.
The Minister also underscored the importance of increasing exports for a strong economy.
