Ahsan for roadmap to implement Gwadar Master Plan in three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed officials concerned for developing a comprehensive roadmap to implement the Gwadar Master Plan over the next three years, ensuring a sustainable growth model for its development.

He passed these directives while chairing a progress review meeting on the development of Gwadar Port and Free Zone that was attended by high-ranking officials from various ministries and divisions, a news release said.

In the opening discussion on transport infrastructure, relevant departments briefed that while partial connectivity to Gwadar was currently available via the N-10 Coastal Highway and N-85 (linking Gwadar to Quetta), the completion of the M-8 motorway and other critical roads remained pending due to funding needs.

The minister directed the immediate release of allocated funds for M-8 in two portions this year and stressed the importance of expediting CPEC infrastructure projects to enhance Gwadar's connectivity.

He also directed the relevant departments to resolve Gwadar Free Zone land disputes swiftly as per agreements with China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC).

On Gwadar’s tax exemption policy, officials explained that under the Finance Act, COPHC and other Free Zone businesses were entitled to tax holidays and incentives.

However, they said these companies still faced turnover tax and various import duties.

Ahsan Iqbal clarified that there was no turnover tax in Gwadar, and any ambiguity in tax exemption policies should be removed to encourage investment.

The minister further reviewed the infrastructure projects in Gwadar aimed at providing power, water and sewage services to the local residents.

He directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to complete pending transmission lines within three months to enhance Gwadar’s power supply and submit weekly progress reports to the CPEC Secretariat on Gwadar’s electricity situation.

Discussing the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan and the Gwadar Port Master Plan, it was noted that the master plan, originally developed in 2005-06 with Chinese support and formally approved in 2019, is progressing rapidly.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to initiate more projects through public-private partnerships to make Gwadar an attractive destination for private investment.

He suggested offering incentives to foster a favourable investment environment, encouraging diverse companies to explore opportunities in Gwadar.

The minister also highlighted the recent completion of Gwadar Airport and stressed the need to stimulate local economic activities to promote tourism.