Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action against hoarders during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday underlined the need for ensuring strict monitoring of edible items and taking action against the elements involved in their hoarding during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday underlined the need for ensuring strict monitoring of edible items and taking action against the elements involved in their hoarding during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Chairing a meeting of the National price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), the minister directed the provincial authorities to ensure a smooth supply of essential commodities, especially gram flour and dates in the open market, keeping in view their demand in the fasting month.

He also directed the Ministry of National Food Security and provincial governments to maintain the prices of essential items and take necessary measures for bringing down the prices of edible oil aimed at extending maximum relief to the common man during the holy month.

The minister expressed concern that despite the decrease in the prices of edible oil in the global market, its positive impact did not reach Pakistan, directing the departments concerned to resolve the matter immediately.

Officials of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics gave a detailed briefing regarding the prices of food items Prof Ahsan Iqbal voiced concern over an undue increase in the prices of food items in the Federal Capital, asking the chief commissioner to immediately control the prices of edibles.

He also directed assistant commissioners for taking effective measures in their respective areas to ensure the provision of essential items at the prescribed rates. "The government is taking vigorous steps to provide maximum relief to the common man," he remarked.

Among others, the NPMC meeting was attended by senior officials of all provinces, the Federal board of Revenue, the Bureau of Statistics, and the ministries of National Food Security and Industries & Production.