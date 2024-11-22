Ahsan For Timely Completion Of All Ongoing PSDP Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting to assess the progress of projects being executed under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the current fiscal year.
Senior officials of the Ministry of Planning provided a detailed briefing on the allocation, releases and expenditure of funds for PSDP projects across the country, a news release said.
Addressing the meeting, the minister directed the ministry to develop a comprehensive strategy to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing PSDP projects.
Reviewing road infrastructure projects of Balochistan amounting to Rs400 billion, Ahsan Iqbal directed that these projects must be completed within three years.
He said the government was committed to prioritizing development initiatives in Balochistan, including Balochistan three projects of N-25 dualization of the Khuzdar-Kuchlak section of National Highway, the dualization and rehabilitation of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road from Karachi- Karoro & Wadh- Khuzdar and the dualization of Kararo- Wadh Sectionand Kuchlak-Chaman Section at a total cost of Rs224 billion.
Other projects of M-8 include the construction of the Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar Section-II and Hoshab-Awaran-Kiwzer Package-I, Construction of the Gwadar-Ratodero road project and construction of Wangu Hills Tunnel at a total cost of Rs96 billion, and two projects for the dualization & Improvement of existing N-50 from Yarik-Sagu-Zhob Bypass at Rs.
76 billion cost; and Rehabilitation & Upgradation of long Awaran-JhaliJao Road worth Rs7 billion.
The minister directed the Planning Ministry to ensure the timely utilization of funds by other ministries under the development budget.
He also stressed the importance of coordinating with ministries regarding their financial requirements for the next quarter, particularly for projects funded by external assistance to avoid any delays in fund disbursement.
Highlighting the importance of prioritizing projects nearing completion, Ahsan Iqbal directed that projects with 80 percent completion status be expedited with the necessary funding. Externally funded projects should also be completed promptly to create a place for new projects in the next PSDP.
The minister further said the upcoming PSDP for the next fiscal year would be aligned with the "5Es" framework and the objectives of the five-year development plan.
“Projects that meet these objectives will be given priority,” he informed.
He emphasized that PSDP projects were not only important for national development but also essential for public welfare.
He urged all stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of these projects so that the benefits could be passed on to the public without further delay.
