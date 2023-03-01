UrduPoint.com

Ahsan For Utilizing Climate Resistant Seeds To Increase Agri Production

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 12:24 AM

Ahsan for utilizing climate resistant seeds to increase agri production

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed the need to adapt the agricultural production to new opportunities and potential threats, besides using such seeds that were resistant to climate change to increase the produce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed the need to adapt the agricultural production to new opportunities and potential threats, besides using such seeds that were resistant to climate change to increase the produce.

Addressing the Agriculture Investment Symposium, he said it was the responsibility of the private sector to play an active role in the export sector.

There were vast investment opportunities in the livestock, flowers, and date industry, and the government would provide all possible cooperation to the private sector to explore them, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal advised the people related to the agricultural sector and institutions, and private investors to adopt sustainable agricultural strategies in view of climate change as Pakistan being an agricultural country, had the potential to export agricultural products.

The minister urged the private sector to play a diligent role in increasing agricultural exports. The government had taken steps to improve the economic structure in 2014-15. "Pakistan was self-sufficient in wheat, sugar, and cotton in 2018."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Ahsan Iqbal Agriculture 2018 Cotton All Government Wheat Industry

Recent Stories

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

1 hour ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

1 hour ago
 Children of police martyrs to get free admission i ..

Children of police martyrs to get free admission in Superior colleges

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.