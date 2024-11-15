Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development' initiative

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Friday formally launched the “Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development” initiative, marking a significant step towards harnessing innovation and technology to drive Pakistan’s economic progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Friday formally launched the “Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development” initiative, marking a significant step towards harnessing innovation and technology to drive Pakistan’s economic progress.

Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the initiative during the Round Table Conference, emphasizing the need for country’s transition into the era of digital and knowledge revolutions, according to a news release.

Addressing an assembly of distinguished scientists, researchers, policy-makers and industry leaders, he said “Pakistan is entering a new epoch where technological revolutions will shape our economic and social landscape. Our progress depends on how strongly we build a foundation of emerging technologies and integrate them with our economic programs.”

He highlighted Pakistan’s remarkable achievements in science and technology but underscored the need to transform isolated successes into a cohesive network for broader economic development.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s challenges, the minister noted the country’s potential to overcome crises through collective leadership and strategic reforms.

He outlined a vision to elevate exports from $30 billion to $100 billion within eight years and transform Pakistan into a $1 trillion economy by 2035. “We must seize this opportunity to break free from cycles of economic dependency and achieve sustainable growth,” he stressed.

The Round Table Conference brought together leading researchers, senior officers from Science and Technology Departments, academia and industry leaders to discuss innovation, modern technology, and their roles in driving national development.

The event opened with the address by Dr Najeeb Ullah, Member Science & Technology at the Planning Commission.

He provided a detailed overview of Pakistan’s innovation ecosystem, highlighting gaps in commercialization, venture capital support, and industry collaboration. Dr Najeeb Ullah emphasized the need for clustering resources, fostering civil-military research cooperation, and enhancing funding mechanisms to drive economic growth.

Dr M Aslam Baig, Professor of Physics at Quaid-i-Azam University, called for effective policy implementation and increased investment in research and development.

Dr Shoukat Hameed, Fellow of the Pakistan academy of Sciences and an esteemed optical physicist, shared insights on harnessing scientific advancements to meet development goals, while Dr Suhaib Hassan, Member Private Sector & Industrial Growth at the Planning Ministry, highlighted the transformative role of industry-academia linkages.

Dr Hassan stressed the importance of moving beyond low-value exports and fostering innovative brands through empowered public-private collaborations.

Dr Taraq Waheed, Head of the Department of Social Science at SZABIST, focused on innovation in health research and digital health initiatives.

He emphasized the potential for Pakistan to lead in areas such as surgical instruments and pharmaceuticals, thereby reducing import dependencies and achieving universal health coverage. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, called for increased investment in research and education.