UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Forms Committee To Expedite Work On Karachi Coastal Development Comprehensive Zone

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Ahsan forms committee to expedite work on Karachi Coastal Development Comprehensive Zone

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a progress-review meeting on the "Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone" (KCCDZ) project and directed setting up a committee to expedite its work.

"In accordance with instructions of Federal Planning Minister, a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Secretary Maritime Affairs, with all relevant stakeholders, including the Government of Sindh, has also been constituted today for the formulation of an action plan and firming up of timelines of the project so as to be a deliverable for 12th JCC (Joint Coordination Committee) meeting, being scheduled in July 2023," a news release said.

The $3.1 billion KCCDZ located around the Western backwater area of Karachi Port, spreading over 687 hectares, is being conceived to be an international business bay area, a future high-tech knowledge-economy sector, a hub for global young talents and entrepreneurs; and a showcase of the world-class waterfront lifestyle.

The scope of the project also includes Karachi's new industrial city, external connection roads, breakwaters and coastal bridge, cruise terminal, seawater desalination plants, and environmental improvement works.

The Karachi Port Trust through the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is the leading federal organization for executing the project in consultation with all stakeholders.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Maritime Affairs, Secretary of Maritime Affairs, Secretary board of Investment, Chief Economist & PD CPEC, CEO P3A, and senior officials from CPEC Secretariat, Karachi Port Trust and the Sindh government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Business Ahsan Iqbal CPEC Young Hub July All From Government Billion Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

22 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

37 minutes ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

1 hour ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

2 hours ago
 Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

2 hours ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.