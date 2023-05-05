Ahsan forms committee to expedite work on Karachi Coastal Development Comprehensive Zone

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a progress-review meeting on the "Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone" (KCCDZ) project and directed setting up a committee to expedite its work.

"In accordance with instructions of Federal Planning Minister, a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Secretary Maritime Affairs, with all relevant stakeholders, including the Government of Sindh, has also been constituted today for the formulation of an action plan and firming up of timelines of the project so as to be a deliverable for 12th JCC (Joint Coordination Committee) meeting, being scheduled in July 2023," a news release said.

The $3.1 billion KCCDZ located around the Western backwater area of Karachi Port, spreading over 687 hectares, is being conceived to be an international business bay area, a future high-tech knowledge-economy sector, a hub for global young talents and entrepreneurs; and a showcase of the world-class waterfront lifestyle.

The scope of the project also includes Karachi's new industrial city, external connection roads, breakwaters and coastal bridge, cruise terminal, seawater desalination plants, and environmental improvement works.

The Karachi Port Trust through the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is the leading federal organization for executing the project in consultation with all stakeholders.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Maritime Affairs, Secretary of Maritime Affairs, Secretary board of Investment, Chief Economist & PD CPEC, CEO P3A, and senior officials from CPEC Secretariat, Karachi Port Trust and the Sindh government.