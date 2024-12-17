Ahsan hails SBP to reduce interest rate by 200 basis points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Member Central Core Committee UBG (FPCCI) and former President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Tuesday hailed the State Bank's decision to reduce the interest rate by 200 basis points, stating that this success is the result of the continuous efforts of the business community and the concrete steps taken under the leadership of UBG Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Tanveer.

He made these remarks during a meeting yesterday with Raja Sajjad Akhtar, Group Leader of Jhelum Chamber of Commerce, and Johar Ali Raki, Group Leader of Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari paid tribute to the visionary leadership of S.M. Tanveer, highlighting that his selfless services have not only united the business community but also played a pivotal role in influencing critical economic decisions at the governmental level, said a press release issued

He stated that S.M. Tanveer has always highlighted the issues faced by the business community and taken practical steps to resolve them, benefiting both the business sector and the economy at large.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari emphasized that the business community is the backbone of the economy, and UBG will continue to play an active role in addressing their concerns. He urged the government to further reduce the interest rate to revive the economy, create more investment opportunities, and provide relief to the common citizens.

He noted that lower interest rates are essential for investment and industrial growth in the current economic scenario.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari added that under S.M. Tanveer's leadership, significant progress has been made in resolving the challenges faced by traders. He praised the efforts of UBG and the unity of the business community, calling it the key to economic improvement.

He further affirmed that UBG will continue to raise its voice on every platform to protect the rights of traders.