Open Menu

Ahsan Highlights Challenge Of Retaining Skilled Professionals In Public Sector Developments

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector developments

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Committee on Civil Service Reforms and highlighted challenges in retaining skilled professionals in public sector developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Committee on Civil Service Reforms and highlighted challenges in retaining skilled professionals in public sector developments.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Petroleum, Secretary Cabinet, Additional Secretary Ministry of Planning, and representatives from key ministries, including the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), a news release said.

“The skillset of many public sector professionals does not align with the demands of their roles,” the minister noted, emphasizing the need to adopt lessons from the corporate sector to bridge this gap.

To further these deliberations on civil service reforms, HR managers from Engro Corporation, Unilever, and Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (formerly Shell Pakistan Limited) participated online.

They briefed the committee on recruitment and HR training models employed by their organizations, underscoring their commitment to meritocracy and rewarding employees fairly.

“Our people are as important as anything else,” they emphasized, adding that character-based leadership serves as the cornerstone of their HR strategies.

The meeting also explored the advantages private companies enjoy, such as access to diverse talent pools and fewer regulatory constraints, which enable more flexible and efficient systems.

While acknowledging the limitations of the public sector due to existing rules and regulations, the minister stressed the importance of identifying corporate practices that can be adapted within available public resources.

The committee was directed to incorporate actionable insights from these discussions to enhance civil service recruitment, training, and performance management, ensuring a more competitive and effective public sector workforce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Engro From Cabinet Shell Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

14 minutes ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

14 minutes ago
 Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane ..

Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

4 minutes ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled pr ..

Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector d ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs ..

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangeme ..

8 minutes ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

8 minutes ago
 Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Ta ..

Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch

8 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia w ..

Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia warns against 'hypotheses'

4 minutes ago
 WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bomb ..

WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment

5 minutes ago
 Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Sp ..

Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2024: NGO

5 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business