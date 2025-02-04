Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national development

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of universities in promoting a culture of research and knowledge-seeking in the country to achieve the desired goals of national development.

“Today’s superpower countries dominate the world because their universities stood firmly behind their prowess in defence and economy, making advancements in research and knowledge,” he said while addressing the All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTA) board Meeting and oath-taking ceremony here.

He described universities as the cornerstone of the ecosystem of any modern economy, recalling the past glory of Muslims when their institutions produced world-leading scientists in all fields.

He emphasized that the country could only effectively tackle the challenges it faced at both the national and international levels by promoting knowledge, research, science and technology.

Ahsan Iqbal also noted that it was unfortunate that whenever Pakistan’s economy started to gain strength, democratically elected governments were not allowed to continue, which always disrupted the national journey toward progress and prosperity.

The minister mentioned South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia whose collective exports stood at $205 million compared to Pakistan's $200 million in its early years of creation. Today, Pakistan’s exports are around $30 billion, while South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand stand at $650 billion, $250-300 billion and $250 billion, respectively.

He also stressed the need for following the four basic principles of achieving progress and prosperity as was done by developed nations, including peace, political stability, decade-long continuity in policies and a strong committee for reforms.