Ahsan Highlights Universities’ Role In Promoting Research For National Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of universities in promoting a culture of research and knowledge-seeking in the country to achieve the desired goals of national development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of universities in promoting a culture of research and knowledge-seeking in the country to achieve the desired goals of national development.
“Today’s superpower countries dominate the world because their universities stood firmly behind their prowess in defence and economy, making advancements in research and knowledge,” he said while addressing the All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTA) board Meeting and oath-taking ceremony here.
He described universities as the cornerstone of the ecosystem of any modern economy, recalling the past glory of Muslims when their institutions produced world-leading scientists in all fields.
He emphasized that the country could only effectively tackle the challenges it faced at both the national and international levels by promoting knowledge, research, science and technology.
Ahsan Iqbal also noted that it was unfortunate that whenever Pakistan’s economy started to gain strength, democratically elected governments were not allowed to continue, which always disrupted the national journey toward progress and prosperity.
The minister mentioned South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia whose collective exports stood at $205 million compared to Pakistan's $200 million in its early years of creation. Today, Pakistan’s exports are around $30 billion, while South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand stand at $650 billion, $250-300 billion and $250 billion, respectively.
He also stressed the need for following the four basic principles of achieving progress and prosperity as was done by developed nations, including peace, political stability, decade-long continuity in policies and a strong committee for reforms.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on F ..
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate
Balance population essential for copping challenges of future: Abdullah
Solidarity expression strengthens bound between people of Kashmir, Pakistan
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day
ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in May-9 cases
Balochistan has potential to become main center of economic for country: Governo ..
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national develop ..
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid H ..
DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns
HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national development3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerc ..1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI1 hour ago
-
KP outsources PTDC properties at rate of 40% of annual income1 hour ago
-
PM directs Ministry of National Food Security to come up with Ramadan package3 hours ago
-
Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry3 hours ago
-
President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration3 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reviews CCP’s performance and ..3 hours ago
-
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 809 more points4 hours ago
-
RTO-1 achieves monthly target by 110%4 hours ago
-
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national development4 hours ago