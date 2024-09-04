Open Menu

Ahsan Hopes For 'agricultural Revolution' After 1,000 Pakistani Experts’ Training In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Ahsan hopes for 'agricultural revolution' after 1,000 Pakistani experts’ training in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday expressed confidence that Pakistan would witness a revolution in agriculture after its 1,000 experts completed their training in China.

"Developing agriculture on modern lines is the need of the hour. Promoting research and education in this sector is among the top priorities of the government," he said while chairing a meeting regarding the training of 1,000 agricultural experts in China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and senior officials from the relevant ministries and departments.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was sending the agricultural experts to China on the instructions of the Prime Minister to get training and transform the sector on modern lines, once considered the backbone of the national economy.

The minister said Pakistan has the best resources and minds but needed to acquaint its experts with modern technology and techniques to significantly increase crop production.

Rana Tanveer reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing the agricultural sector, a key priority for the Prime Minister. He vowed to adopt the latest agricultural methodologies to achieve bumper crops and change old harvesting methods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Ahsan Iqbal Education China Agriculture CPEC From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

3 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

4 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

16 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Business