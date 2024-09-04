Ahsan hopes for 'agricultural revolution' after 1,000 Pakistani experts’ training in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday expressed confidence that Pakistan would witness a revolution in agriculture after its 1,000 experts completed their training in China.

"Developing agriculture on modern lines is the need of the hour. Promoting research and education in this sector is among the top priorities of the government," he said while chairing a meeting regarding the training of 1,000 agricultural experts in China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and senior officials from the relevant ministries and departments.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was sending the agricultural experts to China on the instructions of the Prime Minister to get training and transform the sector on modern lines, once considered the backbone of the national economy.

The minister said Pakistan has the best resources and minds but needed to acquaint its experts with modern technology and techniques to significantly increase crop production.

Rana Tanveer reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing the agricultural sector, a key priority for the Prime Minister. He vowed to adopt the latest agricultural methodologies to achieve bumper crops and change old harvesting methods.