- Home
- Business
- Ahsan hopes for 'agricultural revolution' after 1,000 Pakistani experts’ training in China
Ahsan Hopes For 'agricultural Revolution' After 1,000 Pakistani Experts’ Training In China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday expressed confidence that Pakistan would witness a revolution in agriculture after its 1,000 experts completed their training in China.
"Developing agriculture on modern lines is the need of the hour. Promoting research and education in this sector is among the top priorities of the government," he said while chairing a meeting regarding the training of 1,000 agricultural experts in China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.
The meeting was attended among others by Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and senior officials from the relevant ministries and departments.
Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was sending the agricultural experts to China on the instructions of the Prime Minister to get training and transform the sector on modern lines, once considered the backbone of the national economy.
The minister said Pakistan has the best resources and minds but needed to acquaint its experts with modern technology and techniques to significantly increase crop production.
Rana Tanveer reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing the agricultural sector, a key priority for the Prime Minister. He vowed to adopt the latest agricultural methodologies to achieve bumper crops and change old harvesting methods.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Business
-
Govt advocates women’s active participation in national development: Ahsan Iqbal51 seconds ago
-
Aurangzeb discusses investment opportunities with foreign investors2 hours ago
-
Govt to provide matching grants for olive processing units, containers2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease further by Rs1,400 to Rs.260,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange down at midweek opening4 hours ago
-
Engineering goods export up by 26.78 % to $28.426 mln in July 20244 hours ago
-
Services’ trade up by 5.7% in July4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 20247 hours ago