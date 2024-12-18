Ahsan inaugurates high-level workshop to outline CPEC Phase- 2 road-map

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday inaugurated a 14-day high-level workshop of Pakistani and Chinese experts at the National Research and Development Center (NRDC) to develop a road-map for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday inaugurated a 14-day high-level workshop of Pakistani and Chinese experts at the National Research and Development Center (NRDC) to develop a road-map for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the profound friendship between Pakistan and China, describing it as a relationship that has flourished without interruption. "In the garden of our friendship, there has never been an autumn; it has always remained a vibrant spring," he remarked in press release issued here.

The Minister emphasized the transformational impact of CPEC during its first decade, citing significant achievements in energy, infrastructure, and digital connectivity.

"Through 17 completed energy projects, 8,904 MW of power has been added to our national grid. Over 888 kilometers of motorways and highways have been completed, while Gwadar Port is evolving into a hub of regional connectivity. Additionally, the fiber optic cable under CPEC is bridging the digital divide in Pakistan," he said.

CPEC projects have also created over 200,000 jobs, benefiting local communities and improving livelihoods. The Minister expressed gratitude to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China for their collaboration, underscoring that CPEC exemplifies the robust brotherhood between the two nations.

Looking ahead, Minister Ahsan Iqbal unveiled the road-map for CPEC Phase 2, which includes the establishment of five new corridors: Growth Corridor, Livelihood Corridor, Green Corridor, Innovation Corridor, Opening-Up/Regional Connectivity Corridor.

The Minister said that these corridors align with Pakistan’s "5Es Framework," which prioritizes exports, digitalization (E-Pakistan), environmental sustainability, energy and infrastructure, and equitable development.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of learning from China's development journey, particularly its efforts in poverty alleviation and technological advancement. "This workshop provides an invaluable platform for adapting China's experiences to Pakistan's unique context, fostering policies that reflect our shared vision for sustainable development," he added.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with China in emerging areas such as green development, technology, regional connectivity, and economic resilience. "Together, we can turn challenges into opportunities for mutual benefit and regional stability," he said.

Concluding his speech, the Minister quoted Allama Iqbal, who envisioned China’s rise and its harmonious partnership with Pakistan almost a century ago. He called upon the participants to seize this moment to chart a bold course for a brighter future.

The workshop, which brings together leading experts from both countries, aims to elevate CPEC into a model of high-quality development, further strengthening the Pakistan-China partnership for the benefit of the region and the world.