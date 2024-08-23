Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Announces Model Teachers Training Center For Quality Education, HR Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Ahsan Iqbal announces model Teachers Training Center for quality education, HR development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the government would establish a state-of-the-art Teachers Training Center within two years to improve education quality and produce manpower meeting contemporary needs.

Making this announcement at the launch of the District Education Performance Index-2023, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had initiated this project during its last tenure but couldn't complete it due to political instability.

He said the center, in collaboration with provincial education departments, would be the best in South Asia, where students could get quality education focusing on improving their critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and team learning skills.

“It will be a paradigm shift from memorization-based education," Iqbal said, adding that the initiative would also reform the existing examination system.

Ahsan Iqbal said that memorization-based education was irrelevant in the modern era, where innovation and creativity derived development.

He believed that the country could not achieve the required goals of progress and prosperity without improving the education standard and developing human resources.

“The development of infrastructure alone cannot be useful.”

Citing examples from the world, the minister said no single country has attained development and prosperity without achieving at least a 90 percent literacy rate.

“Development is not possible without achieving the universal Primary enrollment education target.”

He also mentioned some other challenges, including the lack of an export-led economy and political instability.

“Unfortunately, our socio-economic platform is fractured due to which we are enlisted in the low-middle income countries’ club and among the backward nations,” he said highlighting the importance of economic and social alignment for the national development.”

Recounting past efforts of the PML-N government initiatives for the socio-economic uplift of the country, he said it gave the Vision-2010 in 1998, the world’s best road map for development, and the Vision-2025 in 2013 to place the country among the top economies of the world, but all fell victim of the political instability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ahsan Iqbal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Progress All From Government Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business