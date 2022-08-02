(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal and Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar have assured the participation of their parties in the "All Parties Conference on Revival of Economy" being organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on August 6, 2022.

The assurances were given to Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI when he presented them letters of invitation in person, said a press release issued here by chamber.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI and others were also present on the occasion.

Both political leaders appreciated the initiative of ICCI for APC and termed it a positive move to bring all stakeholders at one platform to find a way forward for the economic stability of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI briefed them about the key objectives of APC and hoped that all political parties would take active participation in this important event.