Ahsan Iqbal assures business community of all-out govt support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Friday assured his full support to the business community and urged them to point out the bottleneck as the government will remove it without any delay.

The minister gave the assurance while speaking at the expo titled 'Pakistan Property Housing & Construction', organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

The minister appreciated the ICCI for organizing the expo, while terming the private sector as the backbone of economic development of the country.

"I assure you the full support of the government and will remove all the obstacles facing the business community," said the minister, while stressing the businessman to increase exports.

"There will be no growth if we fail to produce anything, therefore, time has come to increase our growth, '' he remarked.

The minister said that the private sector had the potential to increase growth and the government will finish all the red-tape to support the private sector.

"There is a dire need of hour to adopt the export -led growth policy,'' said the minister, while stressing the business community to adopt a market-driven approach in order to get space in the global market.

We need an extraordinary increase in exports to meet the economic challenges which have been increased after the recent floods, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that Pakistan is facing a worst crisis due to floods in the country and this is the time to show unity by helping the flood-affected people.

Earlier, President ICCI appreciated Ahsan Iqbal for always supporting the business community.

Secretary Housing and Works also shared some projects for the business community and assured the full support of the government.