Ahsan Iqbal chairs 25th board meeting of National School of Public Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chaired the 25th Board of Governors' meeting of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Finance Division, Establishment Division, the Rector of NSPP and other board members who participated via video link, a news release said.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the importance of hiring the best faculty at public sector training institutes like Pakistan Administrative Staff College (PASC), National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and Civil Service academy (CSA). "Training institutes are formative phases of a civil servants' career and shape the future trajectory of their service hence equipping these institutes with competent trainers and staff will ensure effective performative results," he added.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for a citizen-centric approach, adding that a well-trained faculty, proficient in modern case study based learning methods was crucial to revive the gaps in training and real world challenges.

The minister further highlighted the importance of adding latest AI based modules to the IT related training curriculum to enhance students' skills.

He said the current training programs only taught usage of microsoft applications but the global curriculum of IT courses in training institutes was now inculcating education on Artificial Intelligence.

He directed the Finance Division to make general guidelines for investment of endowment funds.

Rector NSPP briefed the minister that during the 24th board meeting, the board had decided that Finance Division may accord approval of seed money as well as draft regulations for establishment of endowment fund.

Earlier, the board had also approved proposal of NSPP to operate endowment fund through receipt of donations from other national and international donor organizations.

The minister gave directions to Finance Division to remove all hurdles in the process of endowment fund at the earliest.

Highlighting the significance of endowment funds, the minister stated, "Every university that has an endowment fund to support its various academic and operational initiatives through the fund. The Primary goal is to ensure the institution's long-term financial stability."

The NSPP Rector during the briefing told the minister that Journal of Public Administration had been given official recognition by HEC.

He stated, "Journal of Pakistan Administration promotes research on significant social, economic and governance issues and the ways public policies are made and implemented. Its articles deal with topics of concern to public policy scholars and practitioners nationwide and beyond."

He also said that all its previous 10 editions were available online for public reading.

Ahsan Iqbal instructed Secretary Establishment to seek early approval of change of nomenclature from NSPP to NUPA (National University of Public Administration) from Law Ministry.

Other areas under discussion during the board meeting included construction of New Office Block, Alumni Hall and Sadequain Gallery. The Sadequain gallery, which was opened in PASC campus in 2023, displays 31 rare paintings of Sadequain worth 5 million Dollars. Suggestion for hiring a curator for the gallery was discussed among the board members.

The minister was also briefed that three coffee table books were under the process of production: Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist; which explores Sadequain's connection to the institution;

National Management Course at Pakistan Administrative Staff College: A Journey Together; which highlights the journey of National Management Course; and Pakistan Administrative Staff College, Rise of Premiere Civil Service Training Institution (1960-2025); which highlights the establishment history of PASC.