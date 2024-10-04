Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Chairs Meeting To Review Gwadar Port Development

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review Gwadar Port development

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday chaired a high-level review meeting to address the challenges hindering the development of Gwadar Port and the Free Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday chaired a high-level review meeting to address the challenges hindering the development of Gwadar Port and the Free Zone.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, along with senior officials from various provinces and ministries, attended the meeting, according to a press release issued by the ministry.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the key pending issues related to the Gwadar Free Zone's development, including water, electricity, gas and sewerage system, the Gwadar Port and the Free Zone and the Gwadar Safe City Project.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed strong displeasure over delays in the Gwadar Safe City project, reprimanding relevant authorities for the unacceptable pace, directing them to expedite the project's completion without further delay.

Minister Iqbal reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens which is government’s top priority, emphasizing systematic enhancements to national security measures to address concerns.

He further emphasized the importance of accelerating the pace of all development projects in Gwadar to ensure their timely completion.

He reiterated Pakistan's dedication to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its successful implementation.

"We are fully committed to the development of CPEC and are taking all necessary steps to address urgent concerns, boost exports, and resolve challenges. We remain grateful to China for its continued support in this endeavour," the minister added.

