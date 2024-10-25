Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Chairs Meeting To Review Rehabilitation Of NJHPP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss progress and potential solutions for the rehabilitation of the Neelam Jhelum Hydro Power Project (NJHPP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss progress and potential solutions for the rehabilitation of the Neelam Jhelum Hydro Power Project (NJHPP).

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Water Resources and senior officials from relevant departments, including WAPDA and the Ministry of Water Resources, said a news release.

In line with directives issued by the Prime Minister in May, an International Panel of Experts (IPOE) was engaged to investigate the structural issues affecting the project’s Head Race Tunnel (HRT).

The panel, consisting of experts including a renowned Pakistani geologist, was tasked with identifying the causes of recent challenges.

During the meeting, officials provided an update on dewatering activities, which commenced in May and were successfully completed by July.

This process enabled the IPOE to conduct an on-site inspection in September and submit an Inception Report detailing the current state of the tunnel infrastructure.

The report highlighted areas of the tunnel floor that require attention, alongside recommendations for enhanced ventilation, lighting, and worker safety measures.

The experts’ Terms of Reference (TORs) include a comprehensive evaluation of factors impacting the tunnel and recommendations for improvements in design, construction, and contract management.

They also proposed a risk assessment for the HRT and TRT (Tail Race Tunnel) and outlined steps for the tunnel recovery plan.

The minister emphasized the importance of a detailed action plan and advised the departments to continue collaborating with independent experts.

A follow-up session is planned for next week to further refine strategies for the project’s rehabilitation.

