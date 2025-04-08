Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Chairs Review Meeting On Ongoing Projects Of CPEC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 11:03 PM

Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a high-level progress review meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a high-level progress review meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Communications, Economic Affairs, Petroleum, Commerce, food and Agriculture, Science and Technology, and Maritime Affairs, as well as officials from the board of Investment, the Planning Commission, and other relevant federal and provincial institutions, said a press release issued.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects under CPEC, as directed in the Minister’s previous meeting. It was informed that a delegation comprising financial and technical experts, led by the Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA), is visiting China in April, 2025 to finalize terms of implementation of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) project.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fast-tracking the KKH project, terming it a time sensitive strategic project due to construction of Diamet Basha Dam.

The forum was appraised that the fourth meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agricultural Cooperation is scheduled for April 22, 2025. A delegation from Pakistan will travel to Beijing to participate in the JWG session.

The Ministry of Food and Security also informed that the first batch of 300 Pakistani agriculture experts will proceed to China on 15th April, 2025 for training in modern agricultural techniques. During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding the delay in the distribution of agricultural tools and equipment delivered under the CPEC socio-economic development grant.

The Minister issued strict directions to the Food Security Ministry to ensure immediate distribution of the agricultural equipment to process on a fast-track basis.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed to take immediate steps for operationalization of the desalination plant in Gwadar. He directed the relevant authorities to take urgent action to resolve the issue within the current week and ensure that the plant becomes fully functional at the earliest. Furthermore, he directed the Ministry of Power to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply during the summer season to Gwadar city.

While reviewing the development of CPEC Special Economic Zones managed by FIEDMC and SIEZMC, the Minister underscored the importance of formulating a targeted marketing strategy aligned with current global trends.

He emphasized the need to actively work on a competitive tariff regime, especially in light of recent tariff implementations by the United States, and urged relevant departments to enhance marketing efforts aimed at attracting reallocation of the industries.

He stressed that the speed of development must be accelerated and efforts intensified to facilitate the relocation of foreign companies to Pakistan by offering them world-class facilities.

The meeting was further informed that three key meetings of the Joint Working Groups—Industrial Cooperation, Gwadar, and the Long-Term Plan—will take place in April as part of ongoing CPEC engagements.

The Minister Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China through effective and timely execution of CPEC projects, which remain central to Pakistan’s economic transformation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Paki ..

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energ ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haid ..

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider

8 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep grief over demise of PP ..

President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider

3 minutes ago
 US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic coop ..

US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

3 minutes ago
Commissioner visits examination centers during ann ..

Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing proje ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC

3 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce after tariffs-fuelled rout

Stocks bounce after tariffs-fuelled rout

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to streng ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral trade ties

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Police did not arrest any woman: minister

Punjab Police did not arrest any woman: minister

13 minutes ago
 Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inc ..

Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inclusion of out-of-school childr ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Business