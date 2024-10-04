Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Friday discussed key strategic initiatives between the two countries, with a focus on the upcoming visit of the Chinese premier.

The discussion was held during a call on meeting of the ambassador with the minister ahead of the upcoming historic visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, marking a significant milestone in China-Pakistan relations after 11 years.

Both the dignitaries emphasized that the visit presented a strategic opportunity to further deepen bilateral cooperation and achieve meaningful outcomes. To ensure the success of the visit, they agreed to establish a dedicated working group that would focus specifically on aligning and maximizing the outcomes of Premier Li's visit.

During the discussion, Minister Ahsan Iqbal praised China's unwavering support in Pakistan's development journey, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and industrialization. He highlighted the strategic importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan's economic revival and regional connectivity.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing all necessary facilitation to ensure the smooth execution of ongoing projects.

He also stressed that Pakistan remained focused on overcoming economic challenges through long-term partnerships that promote inclusive growth.

He assured the ambassador that any obstacles impeding the progress of critical projects would be addressed on a priority basis to ensure their timely completion.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s economic growth, policy continuity, business environment, and security.

He praised the progress made under the current government. "Pakistan’s GDP grew from 0.9% last fiscal year to 2.8% this year, and we foresee it reaching 3.2% in the upcoming fiscal year.

“The improvement in foreign exchange reserves is also a positive sign for Pakistan’s economy. These are remarkable achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet," the ambassador stated.

He also acknowledged Minister Ahsan Iqbal for his continuous support, hardship and dedication towards advancing CPEC.

Both the dignitaries recognized the significant progress made on the initiatives and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring their timely completion. They shared a common vision for the future, emphasizing the importance of long-term, sustainable cooperation that would benefit both nations.

