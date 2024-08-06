Ahsan Iqbal Commends Huawei's Collaboration To Build 'Digital Future' For Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM
A high-level delegation from Huawei Pakistan met with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday to discuss the company's latest digitization initiatives in the country
The delegation comprised the company's CEO Ethan Sun, Director Subsidiary Board and Deputy CEO Ahmed Bilal Masood and Vice CEO Yushaoning, a news release said.
During the meeting, the delegation provided updates on their progress in implementing various projects, including the development of Islamabad as a model smart city, as proposed by the Minister in a previous meeting.
The emphasis was on the importance of digital infrastructure in driving the new age economy.
The discussion also centered on digitizing education infrastructure, improving access to smart devices for underprivileged students, and establishing smart classrooms as a priority area under ongoing education reforms.
Huawei officials highlighted their online Learning Management System, which enables students across Pakistan to access new ICT courses.
Furthermore, the meeting touched on the need for e-government initiatives to achieve a paperless government.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal commended Huawei's digital transformation plans, stating, "A robust digital ecosystem of learning, innovation, and efficiency is crucial for Pakistan to meet 21st-century digital demands. Huawei's collaboration in building a digital future for Pakistan is indeed commendable."
