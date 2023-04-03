UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal, Dan DAI review CPEC projects construction, operation

Assistant General Manager of Business Development and Client Services Department, China Export and Credit Insurance Corp. (SINOSURE), Dan DAI called on Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary here on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) : Assistant General Manager of business Development and Client Services Department, China Export and Credit Insurance Corp. (SINOSURE), Dan DAI called on Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary here on Monday.

The two sides exchanged views about the construction and operation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and agreed that they would continue to spare no efforts to support the CPEC projects.

The minister is currently in the Chinese capital yesterday to hold important meetings with the Chinese authorities.

He also attended the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2023 held in Hainan.

