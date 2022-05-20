Ahsan Iqbal directs Railway authorities to speed up CPEC ML-1 project

Expressing concerns over delay in the mega project of Railway Main Line (ML-1) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday directed the railway authorities to speed up the pace of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Expressing concerns over delay in the mega project of Railway Main Line (ML-1) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday directed the railway authorities to speed up the pace of the project.

Chairing a preparatory meeting on the joint working group on Transport Infrastructure which was attended by officials from CPEC Authority, NHA, Gwadar Port Authority, and senior officers from the Ministry of Planning and Railways, the minister observed that due to negligence of the previous regime, the depth of Gwadar port has decreased to 11 meters which should be 18 meters deep for navigation of big ships it had led to hindering the anchoring of big ships on the port.

In this connection, he directed take urgent measures to initiate the dredging process at Gwadar Port so that it will be made viable transportation for big ships.

The minister also expressed his concerns about the ML-1 project and took notice that the project should have been started in 2018 but the delay has caused a huge financial loss to the national exchequer.

He also directed to evaluate of the cost of the 250 km/hour track for the future viability of the project. He asked Railway authorities to speed up the processing of the ML-1 project.

The minister emphasized that laying down the Fiber optic cable project should be integrated within ML-1 to economize the project.

The minister said that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is another important mass transit project which should be executed on the same model as Orange Line in Lahore.

He remarked that the Mansehra-Muzafarabad and Babusar Tunnel and Zhob � D.I Khan; Projects should be taken up on priority for inclusion in the upcoming JCC.

He directed NHA to do a feasibility study of the Kabul-Peshawar Motorway.