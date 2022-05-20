UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Directs Railway Authorities To Speed Up CPEC ML-1 Project

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Ahsan Iqbal directs Railway authorities to speed up CPEC ML-1 project

Expressing concerns over delay in the mega project of Railway Main Line (ML-1) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday directed the railway authorities to speed up the pace of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Expressing concerns over delay in the mega project of Railway Main Line (ML-1) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday directed the railway authorities to speed up the pace of the project.

Chairing a preparatory meeting on the joint working group on Transport Infrastructure which was attended by officials from CPEC Authority, NHA, Gwadar Port Authority, and senior officers from the Ministry of Planning and Railways, the minister observed that due to negligence of the previous regime, the depth of Gwadar port has decreased to 11 meters which should be 18 meters deep for navigation of big ships it had led to hindering the anchoring of big ships on the port.

In this connection, he directed take urgent measures to initiate the dredging process at Gwadar Port so that it will be made viable transportation for big ships.

The minister also expressed his concerns about the ML-1 project and took notice that the project should have been started in 2018 but the delay has caused a huge financial loss to the national exchequer.

He also directed to evaluate of the cost of the 250 km/hour track for the future viability of the project. He asked Railway authorities to speed up the processing of the ML-1 project.

The minister emphasized that laying down the Fiber optic cable project should be integrated within ML-1 to economize the project.

The minister said that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is another important mass transit project which should be executed on the same model as Orange Line in Lahore.

He remarked that the Mansehra-Muzafarabad and Babusar Tunnel and Zhob � D.I Khan; Projects should be taken up on priority for inclusion in the upcoming JCC.

He directed NHA to do a feasibility study of the Kabul-Peshawar Motorway.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Ahsan Iqbal Motorway CPEC Gwadar Orange Zhob Same NHA 2018 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

WHO Says Aware of 37 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

WHO Says Aware of 37 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges business community to focus o ..

Prime Minister urges business community to focus on growth of export-oriented se ..

3 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes ban on import of non-essential luxur ..

KATI welcomes ban on import of non-essential luxury items

3 minutes ago
 PSG coach Pochettino in the dark over Mbappe futur ..

PSG coach Pochettino in the dark over Mbappe future

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rwp given additional charge of Chairm ..

Commissioner Rwp given additional charge of Chairman BISER

5 minutes ago
 FS, Chinese delegation discuss bilateral ties

FS, Chinese delegation discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.