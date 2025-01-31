Ahsan Iqbal dominates Oxford Union debates securing 180 votes for Global South

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Friday emerged as a leading voice for the Global South, in a historic debate at the prestigious Oxford Union, challenging the structural inequities embedded within liberal democracy

OXFORD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Friday emerged as a leading voice for the Global South, in a historic debate at the prestigious Oxford Union, challenging the structural inequities embedded within liberal democracy.

Invited by the President of the Oxford Union, Israr Kakar, Minister Iqbal passionately articulated how liberal democracy has failed the developing world, exposing the double standards and systemic oppression that continue to hinder economic justice, political sovereignty, and climate equity for nations of the Global South, said a news release.

At the heart of the minister argument was the assertion that liberal democracy, though championed as the ultimate model of governance, has in reality deepened inequality, fostered political instability, and reinforced economic subjugation rather than delivering on its promises of justice, prosperity, and equality.

He challenged the hypocrisy of Western democracies that preach democratic values while enabling authoritarian regimes, political suppression, and economic exploitation in the developing world.

The minister underscored the plight of occupied Kashmir and Palestine, calling for the world to recognize their inalienable right to freedom and self-determination.

He criticized how liberal democracy is selectively applied, where human rights violations and war crimes in Palestine, Kashmir, and Gaza are met with silence from the very nations that claim to be champions of democracy and human rights.

He questioned how powerful nations defend their allies’ oppression while condemning resistance from the oppressed—a contradiction that exposes the inherent bias within the system.

He further argued that post-World War II global institutions were never designed to empower the Global South but rather to control it through economic dependency and geopolitical manipulation.

Citing the collapse of the USSR as an event that was wrongly celebrated as a victory for liberal democracy, he pointed out that three decades later, the Global South remains entrapped in poverty, political suppression, and economic servitude—a direct result of rigged financial structures, trade barriers, and debt traps imposed by the Global North.

Citing Jason Heichel’s book The Divide, Ahsan Iqbal revealed a stark reality: for every $1 in aid received by the Global South, it loses $14 through exploitative financial mechanisms such as debt repayment and profit repatriation.

He called out the injustice of intellectual property laws, which enabled the West to monopolize COVID-19 vaccines, leading to 1.3 million preventable deaths in the Global South, as critical medical patents were blocked in the name of corporate profits.

Highlighting the climate injustice perpetuated by liberal democracies, Minister Iqbal reminded the audience that while the Global North contributes over 80% of historical carbon emissions, it is the Global South that pays the highest price.

He pointed to Pakistan’s 2022 climate catastrophe, where devastating floods caused $30 billion in damages, yet the so-called champions of democracy offered loans instead of grants, effectively forcing Pakistan to finance its own destruction.

He expressed dismay at the harsh reality where the promises of sustainable development have led to floods, droughts, and broken commitments, leaving developing nations to struggle while powerful states continue their exploitation unchecked.

Despite the historically challenging nature of Oxford’s debating forums, where even seasoned political figures struggle to gain consensus, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal convincingly dismantled the illusions of liberal democracy and won the debate on intellectual merit and evidence-based argumentation.

The debate concluded with Prof. Iqbal’s stance gaining 180 votes in favor, while the opposition secured 145 votes, marking a remarkable victory for Pakistan and the Global South on an international platform.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal’s success at Oxford Union has reinforced his global reputation as a champion of underdeveloped nations, advocating for an equitable world order where the sovereignty, dignity, and development of the Global South are prioritized.

As a statesman who has consistently defended democracy, justice, and equality for Pakistan and the Global South, Ahsan Iqbal has once again proved that his voice is one of the few that can challenge global injustices at the highest intellectual and diplomatic levels.