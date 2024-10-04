Ahsan Iqbal encourages youth towards scientific research

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Friday emphasized the importance of encouraging youth towards scientific research and space exploration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Friday emphasized the importance of encouraging youth towards scientific research and space exploration.

“We need to foster a spirit of inquiry and exploration among our young people, as it is this spirit that once gave Muslims global leadership in space science during the early Islamic civilization,” the minister said in a special message for Pakistan’s youth and scientists on the occasion of International Space Week that runs from October 4 to October 10.

He said, space technology and exploration were among the forefront sectors shaping human development in today’s world.

He said, developed countries were launching research missions into space, opening new horizons for humanity.

Pakistan was one of the pioneering countries in Asia to establish a space agency in the early 1960s, but unfortunately, due to policy discontinuity and instability, we could not maintain our leadership, he added. Now, the government is committed to reclaiming Pakistan’s lost position in space exploration.

Regretting the Muslim world’s lag in space technology, he said, “It is a tragedy that while other nations are reaching the moon today, no Muslim country has achieved this milestone. The James Webb Space Telescope is probing the depths of the universe, yet no Muslim country is part of such endeavors.”

He called for setting the right priorities for the nation, stating, “It is time to redirect the entire nation towards scientific research, creativity, and innovation. I hope that through the Ministry of education and SUPARCO’s programs during International Space Week, we will inspire our youth to explore the universe, with the goal of landing a Pakistani rocket on the moon before 2035.”

Addressing the issue of climate change, Ahsan Iqbal mentioned the severe challenges Pakistan faces, as evidenced by the devastating floods of 2022 that affected over 33 million people and caused billions of Dollars in damages.

He stressed the importance of embracing modern technologies to tackle these challenges.

He explained that space technologies could play a transformative role in combating climate threats in Pakistan. Earth observation satellites help monitor glaciers, deforestation, and land use, providing valuable data to predict climatic threats, allowing for better decision-making and damage prevention.

Minister Iqbal highlighted that space-based communication systems significantly enhance our warning systems and disaster response capabilities, ensuring timely alerts and relief reach those in need.

He spoke of the progress of Pakistan’s space program, supported by SUPARCO, including the launch of the Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) in 2018, which provides essential data for agriculture, urban planning, and natural disaster management. He also mentioned the upcoming PRSS-2 mission, which aims to further improve resource management.

In May 2024, with the assistance of China, Pakistan successfully launched the Multi-Mission Communication Satellite (PakSat-MM1), aimed at improving communication in remote areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially during emergencies.

Ahsan Iqbal announced that Pakistan Space Centre (PSC) is being established near Chakri, Islamabad, along with Deep Space Astronomical Observatories in Sonmiani (Balochistan) and Deosai (Gilgit-Baltistan), aimed at fostering self-reliance and inspiring the next generation of scientists.

He stressed that these initiatives would make Pakistan better prepared to face the challenges of climate change and called on the public to renew their commitment to harness technology for a sustainable future.

The minister urged all citizens to adopt environmentally friendly practices, conserve energy, and work with the government to reduce pollution, making Pakistan safer and stronger.