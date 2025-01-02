Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

Federal Minister for Planning,Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal was called on by Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jamal Bakr here Thursday to disucss matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations

According to press release, Dr. Jamal Bakr praised "Udaan Pakistan" program and shared insights on Ethiopia's homegrown economic reforms project.

He stated that Ethiopia's economic reforms have not only stabilized the national economy but also created job opportunities.

These reforms, he added, have created a favorable environment for investors and have improved trade and relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

The ambassador further noted that Pakistan's single-country exhibition in Addis Ababa this year will mark the beginning of a new chapter in trade relations between the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal commended Ethiopia's economic reforms and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.