Ahsan Iqbal Expresses Pakistan's Eagerness To Enter CPEC Phase-II
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment and eagerness to enter the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the earliest.
Chairing a progress-review meeting on preparations ahead of the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee (CPEC-JCC) meeting and the expected visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that CPEC had proven to be a milestone in further strengthening the unbreakable bond of friendship between the two countries.
The meeting discussed various sectors including infrastructure, energy, artificial intelligence, special economic zones, science and technology and security of Chinese officials.
The minister highlighted that the projects included in Phase-II would have a positive impact on public and social lives, and underscored the importance of benefiting from China's experiences in modern technology and industry, which was the government's top priority.
