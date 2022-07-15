UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal For Accomplishing Pledges Of $600 Billion Investments In Clean Energy

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Ahsan Iqbal for accomplishing pledges of $600 billion investments in clean energy

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for accomplishing pledges and commitments of $600 billion registered for investments in clean energy.

"We welcome the Global Roadmap for Accelerated SDG Action, developed in the 2021 High-Level Dialogue, and the over 200 Energy Compacts, including pledges of $600 billion … yet, actions have yet to match pledges and commitments", he said while addressing a high-level luncheon on Accelerating SDG 7 Action for the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement: Universal Energy Access here at the United Nations Headquarters on Thursday.

The minister thanked Under Secretary General, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) Liu Zhenmin for inviting him and for organizing the event.

In September 2021, the first UN General Assembly (UNGA) summit-level event on energy was held in 40 years. It closed with the presentation of 137 voluntary commitments to action, known as "Energy Compacts," which totaled around USD 400 billion in pledges which later increased to $600 billion with over 200 Energy Compacts.

Ahsan Iqbal said it was obvious that achieving SDG7: universal access to clean and sustainable energy, was indispensable for progress on all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as climate goals.

He said Pakistan's policy was driven by three objectives including universal access to energy; doubling the share of renewable energy; and doubling the rate of energy efficiency and conservation.

"Our aim is that by 2030, 60 percent of our energy will be clean and renewable energy. Pakistan's solar and wind power potential is over 40,000 MW. Also, 30 percent of vehicles will be electric vehicles by 2030.

" Ahsan Iqbal said even before the COVID pandemic, the world was falling behind in progress towards the achievement of SDG 7 and goals of the 2030 agenda. Some 733 million people have no access to electricity; significant gaps remain between urban and rural access; and 2.4 billion people are still without access to clean cooking solutions.

For the second year in a row, investments into clean energy in developing countries have declined. In 2019, these were only $10.9 billion. Non-electricity sectors are lagging even further behind. Annual energy efficiency improvement was 1.5% last year, far short of the 3.2% target, he added.

He said today, the energy prices in developing countries have spiraled. The scramble for natural gas has pushed up prices by 1900%. Several developing countries including Pakistan without access to natural gas, even at exorbitant prices are facing "brown-outs". Revived investment in fossil fuel production is expanding. Plans for the phase-out of coal have been halted or reversed.

The minister maintained that new fossil fuel power was discouraged in the developing countries, but existing oil and coal plants continue to provide the large part of the energy in industrial countries. "Climate coalitions" have been created to provide finance to several emerging economies to induce them away from coal-fired plants.

"Such incentives have not yet been offered to those developing countries, which have refrained from utilizing their coal resources."In the present circumstances, he said the highest priority must be to ensure energy access to all, from all sources. This should include equitable access to natural gas and a financing mechanism to offset the high energy prices for the most severely affected countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Ahsan Iqbal Oil Vehicles Paris Progress United States Dollars Sudanese Pound September Gas 2019 Event All From Agreement Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

13 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

17 minutes ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

33 minutes ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democrac ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.