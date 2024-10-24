Ahsan Iqbal for establishing permanent legislative body for Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for a permanent legislative body for Islamabad, whether in the form of a provincial assembly or a council, to address the city’s legislative challenges effectively.

Highlighting Islamabad’s core issues, he pointed out the lack of legislation as a fundamental problem,said a press release issued here.

He further stressed the importance of defining clear administrative authority, ensuring efficient governance and management.

Ahsan Iqbal called for a formal governance model for Islamabad that guarantees the presence of a central body to oversee the city’s administration.

He also underscored the necessity of a structured waste management system for the suburbs, addressing the long-standing issue of waste collection.

He advocated for the establishment of a central authority capable of effective accountability, ensuring transparency and good governance. Additionally, he proposed an institutional mechanism resilient to frequent transfers of officers and administrators, aiming to maintain consistent operations and effective management.

The Federal Minister emphasized the need for a governance model that remains unaffected by changes in the federal government, ensuring stability and continuity in the administrative processes of the capital.