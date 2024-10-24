Ahsan Iqbal For Establishing Permanent Legislative Body For Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for a permanent legislative body for Islamabad, whether in the form of a provincial assembly or a council, to address the city’s legislative challenges effectively
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for a permanent legislative body for Islamabad, whether in the form of a provincial assembly or a council, to address the city’s legislative challenges effectively.
Highlighting Islamabad’s core issues, he pointed out the lack of legislation as a fundamental problem,said a press release issued here.
He further stressed the importance of defining clear administrative authority, ensuring efficient governance and management.
Ahsan Iqbal called for a formal governance model for Islamabad that guarantees the presence of a central body to oversee the city’s administration.
He also underscored the necessity of a structured waste management system for the suburbs, addressing the long-standing issue of waste collection.
He advocated for the establishment of a central authority capable of effective accountability, ensuring transparency and good governance. Additionally, he proposed an institutional mechanism resilient to frequent transfers of officers and administrators, aiming to maintain consistent operations and effective management.
The Federal Minister emphasized the need for a governance model that remains unaffected by changes in the federal government, ensuring stability and continuity in the administrative processes of the capital.
Recent Stories
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge
Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK
SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country
ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”
2-day sports event organized for Visually impaired Athletes concludes at NUML
NAB DGs conference concludes with the pledge to provide swift support to victims ..
More Stories From Business
-
CCP continues in-depth review of PTCL’s acquisition amid industry concerns39 minutes ago
-
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher39 minutes ago
-
Seminars, meetings of foreign delegates held on 2nd day of TEXPO-202425 seconds ago
-
FBR amends income tax rules to enhance ATL system efficiency3 hours ago
-
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 16.01 billion4 hours ago
-
Belgian companies participate in 5th Int'l TEXPO in Karachi4 hours ago
-
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain presents Industrial Policy to boost fore ..4 hours ago
-
PSX crosses another milestone, reaches 88,945.99 points4 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews 'Foreign-Funded Development Projects'7 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar4 hours ago
-
European stock markets climb, oil jumps4 hours ago