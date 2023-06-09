UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal For Excelling In Digital Technology For National Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Ahsan Iqbal for excelling in digital technology for national development

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday highlighted the importance of getting expertise in the field of digital advancements to match the development pace taking place in the modern world.

"In today's world, the digital revolution is redefining all aspects of life whether it is the living style, way of getting education, doing jobs, governance system. So there is the need of producing such a human resource that fully exploits its potential and attains the second-to-none capabilities in the field of digital technology," he said while addressing an EDTECH conference here.

The minister said the nations that adopted the digital revolution achieved success and development, but those who did not embrace faced failure.

Ahsan Iqbal said there was a need to align the country's education system with fast-changing trends in technology so that educated and skilled manpower is produced to meet the international standards and get due share in the world markets.

He was of the view that creativity and innovation was the key to achieving the required goals of development, and human resource with 'critical thinking' was a must to match the pace of digital technology.

