Ahsan Iqbal for transformation in tech education for sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday called for a transformative approach to technical education, emphasizing the need for digitalization, gender inclusivity, and green practices to drive innovation, growth, and sustainable development.

He was addressing as the chief guest at a five-day regional conference on "Empowering Workforce and Gender Inclusivity: Navigating the TVET Landscape through Digitalization and Green Practices" which was organized by the Colombo Plan Staff College (CPSC), Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Pakistan, said a news release.

He emphasized the historical partnership between Pakistan and CPSC, highlighting Pakistan's role as a founding member and the significant benefits derived from this collaboration in enhancing the country's technical education capabilities.

"Empowering workforce and gender inclusivity through digitalization and green practices is not only crucial for the future of our global workforce but also for societal advancement," the minister said.

He underscored the pivotal role of digital tools and technologies in revolutionizing TVET, making training more accessible, engaging, and relevant through online learning platforms, virtual reality simulations, and AI-driven personalized learning.

He highlighted a recent World Economic Forum report indicating that digital transformation could create up to 150 million new roles by this year while displacing 75 million jobs, underscoring the need for a workforce skilled in digital tools and technologies.

He also stressed the importance of gender inclusivity, noting that women were often underrepresented in STEM careers and vocational training programs.

Prof. Iqbal called for policies promoting gender equality, providing scholarships and incentives for female students, and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment.

Women in engineering program as an inspiring example of initiatives aimed at bridging the gender gap and fostering a more inclusive workforce, he added.

As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, the minister emphasized the need for TVET systems to incorporate green practices, preparing the workforce for green jobs and instilling environmental responsibility.

He highlighted the potential of the renewable energy sector to create millions of jobs and the importance of incorporating sustainable practices into the curriculum.

The minister also discussed the intersection of digitalization and green practices, noting their potential for innovation and growth. He pointed out that digital tools can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of green technologies, while green practices can drive the development of sustainable digital solutions.

For developing countries like Pakistan, these trends offer a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional development stages and adopt cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices.

Prof. Iqbal concluded by calling for a collaborative approach to harness the full potential of digitalization and green practices.

He urged educational institutions, industry and civil society to work together to develop and implement policies that promote these practices, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, he said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." Prof. Iqbal urged all stakeholders to use this weapon wisely to build a better future for all, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan.

The conference was attended by distinguished guests including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Rana Mashood, Director General of Colombo Plan Staff College Dr. GLW Vikra Masingge, aims to explore the transformative potential of digitalization and inclusive practices in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).