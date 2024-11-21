Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal For Urgent Action On Commercialization Of New Gwadar International Airport

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday expressed concerns over delays in developing a comprehensive plan to commercialize the recently inaugurated New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).

Chairing a high-level meeting, the minister highlighted the critical importance of positioning Gwadar as a hub for international airlines, said a news release.

He stressed that if airlines are not attracted within six months of inauguration, the likelihood of success diminishes over the years.

To incentivize long-haul flights from regions such as South Africa and Australia, the minister proposed providing attractive rates for at least five years, emphasizing technical landings as a key strategy.

Created through a grant of $230 million by the Chinese government, the New Gwadar International Airport has a 3648m long runway.

Its passenger terminal building, having an area of 14,000?, is equipped with necessary production and auxiliary buildings (police station, safe checking, security, garage, warehouse, etc.), Public utility facilities (water supply and drainage, power supply, HVAC etc.), air traffic control facilities (including meteorology, communication, navigation, etc.), community hospital, school, family area and other facilities.

Additional DG Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), Air Vice Marshall Zeeshan Saeed briefed the minister on safety evaluations and airfield regularization, assuring operational clearance by December.

Project Director NGIA Faiz Ullah Khattak, and DG Commercial the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Abdul Basit, provided updates on ongoing initiatives, including allotments for government departments, warehouses, and tenders.

However, the minister expressed disappointment at the two-year delay in commercialization planning and directed the PCAA to expedite efforts to attract airlines, develop air cargo facilities, and establish business partnerships with an international focus.

Highlighting the need for a market-driven approach, the minister emphasized that a market analysis should have been conducted before the airport’s inauguration. He pointed out that international airlines currently using Oman and Dubai for technical landings could find Gwadar a cost-effective alternative and instructed officials to position NGIA accordingly.

In addition to passenger traffic, the minister stressed the urgent need to establish air cargo facilities, directing the PCAA to engage global logistics companies such as DHL and FedEx to kickstart operations and prioritize cargo utility.

Officials shared that NGIA has the capacity to handle 400,000 passengers annually, expandable to 1.6 million globally. To enhance airport utilization, the minister urged the development of commercial facilities such as restaurants, duty-free shops, and recreational amenities.

Citing examples like Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, which features a golf course between runways, he proposed leveraging unused airport land for similar innovative projects to attract travelers and businesses alike.

The minister concluded the meeting by setting a three-week deadline for PAA officials to present a comprehensive commercialization plan, including clear timelines and strategies for engaging stakeholders.

He reiterated the need for immediate and collaborative action to establish NGIA as a strategic hub for regional and global connectivity, ensuring its contribution to Gwadar’s economic development and Pakistan’s broader growth ambitions.

