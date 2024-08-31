Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Given Additional Charge Of Deputy Chairman Of Planning Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Ahsan Iqbal given additional charge of Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has been given additional charge of Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission (DCPC) without any emoluments, financial benefits and perks.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to allow Mr Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, to hold the office and perform the functions of Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, in addition to his duties, without any emoluments, financial benefits and perks attached to the position, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification by the Establishment Division said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Planning in a news release said that Ahsan Iqbal was first appointed to this position during Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's second tenure in 1997.

Later, he served as Federal Minister for Planning and Development in 2013, 2022 and 2024.

Notably, Ahsan Iqbal has concurrently held the offices of Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and Federal Minister for Planning and Development from 2013-2017 and 2022-2023.

“Therefore, his reappointment to this role is not unusual,” the news release added.

