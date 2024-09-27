Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Hails Pakistan-China Friendship, Urges Following Chinese Model Of Development

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has lauded all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China, stressing the need to follow the Chinese model of national development.

"Peace, consistency of policies and implementing reforms in all sectors are prerequisites for progress and development of any country and we can learn this from China," he said while addressing a ceremony held to mark the National Day of China, a news release said on Friday.

The ceremony was organized by China Global Television Network and featured folk performances by cultural troupes from Pakistan and China.

Acknowledging China's role in Pakistan's national development, the minister said China brought investment in Pakistan when no country was willing to make investment in the country.

He said a number of projects were started in the country under the banner of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Reflecting on China's remarkable rise over the past few decades, Ahsan Iqbal praised the country's ability to lift 800 million people out of poverty in just three to four decades—an achievement unprecedented in human history.

He emphasized that China's success lies not only in its modernization but also in its preservation of a unique cultural identity.

"China’s success has shown that modernization does not have to come at the cost of losing one’s cultural roots," he remarked.

China’s distinctive approach—what the minister called the "Chinese style of development"—has allowed it to forge its own path, independent of Western models of democracy and capitalism.

This, he suggested, offered a powerful lesson for Pakistan, adding"every country can find its own way to prosperity, shaped by its unique culture, history, and circumstances."

Central to Ahsan Iqbal’s speech was his role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship initiative under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He reflected on his pride in transforming CPEC from a concept on paper into a $25 billion reality within just three years.

The impact of CPEC has been profound: from building thousands of megawatts of electricity-generating capacity that helped end Pakistan’s chronic power shortages to creating modern motorways, fiber optic networks, and transforming Gwadar into a bustling port city.

However, he cautioned against complacency, recalling the damaging consequences of political instability and policy reversals in Pakistan.

He recounted how irresponsible statements and scandalizing of Chinese investments led to a loss of investor confidence, with many opting to invest in other countries like Cambodia instead.

