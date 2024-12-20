Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, new technologies

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal highlighted China’s significant progress in economic innovation and new technologies

The minister, who is currently on a visit to China while addressing a press conference on Friday, noted that through the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan will not only receive support from China but also collaborate in technological development, benefiting from cutting-edge research and continuous innovation.

He stressed that the adoption of high-quality new technologies will significantly benefit Pakistan, especially in its agricultural sector, as the country aims to boost exports and enhance productivity and competitiveness in industry.

Ahsan Iqbal said with a youthful population skilled in information technology, Pakistan sees potential for cooperation in developing a robust digital technology platform.

He emphasized, “There is a strong, unconditional bond between the people of Pakistan and China,” reiterating that those behind terrorist activities aimed at undermining the tremendous progress made under CPEC would not succeed.

“Pakistan has dedicated over 12,000 full-time army personnel to safeguard Chinese projects. In addition, counterterrorism and police forces are committed to protecting the Chinese workers.

"We view the Chinese workers in Pakistan as our national guests, contributing to Pakistan’s development,” the minister

added.