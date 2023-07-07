Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates 200kv solar PV system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Friday inaugurated the installation of a 200kv solar PV system at the ministry to promote environment-friendly electricity.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry's auditorium which was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Additional Secretary (AS) and officials of the ministry, said a press release issued here.

Speaking at the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said, "The provision of affordable, reliable and clean energy has always remained a priority of the government." "Pillar IV of Vision 2025 outlines the approach towards achieving energy, water, and food security," the minister said.

"The recent 5E framework provides a short to medium-term strategy to achieve economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability in the coming years," he remarked.

"The recently launched 5Es framework and energy is one of the important E, he highlighted.

"Plan House will be established soon." He said, "This generation will also reduce the annual energy bill for the Ministry from Rs 26.746m per annum to Rs14.09m resulting in annual savings of Rs 12.66m. At the existing prices, the project is expected to recover its capital cost within four years." "The project will augment already installed 178 KW solar PV based alternative and renewable energy by adding approximately 200 KW of solar power." "The production of this renewable energy will be designed as a hybrid system with an IESCO supply source, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that this initiative was taken last year and today the ministry succeeded in installing a 200mw solar plant.

He said, "Several initiatives have been taken to revamp the ministry's cafeteria, library and other attached departments of the ministry.""Moreover, the gym will be established in the ministry for its employees," he added.