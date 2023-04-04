Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Lauds Energy China For Enhancing Pakistan's Energy Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Ahsan Iqbal lauds Energy China for enhancing Pakistan's energy infrastructure

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary Tuesday appreciated Energy China longstanding partnership with Pakistan and carrying out many important projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for enhancing Pakistan's energy infrastructure

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) : Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary Tuesday appreciated Energy China longstanding partnership with Pakistan and carrying out many important projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for enhancing Pakistan's energy infrastructure.

During a meeting with the Chairman of Energy China International Group, Lyu Ze Xiang who called on him here at the embassy, the minister said that these projects included Neelum-Jhelum Hydro-power Plant, Karachi K1/K3 Nuclear Power Stations, Jamshoro and Hub Coal-fired power plant and Jhimpir Wind Farm.

The minister underscored the importance of these energy projects which have enabled Pakistan to overcome its energy shortages and said that the people of Pakistan will never forget this critical support from China.

Ahsan Iqbal was pleased to note that "Energy China" was building its regional headquarters in Islamabad and was interested to invest in setting up 1.

8 GW solar generation plant.

He briefed them about the Prime Minister's "solar energy initiative" of producing 10,000 MW of solar energy for which foreign investors would be given special incentives.

The minister invited Energy China to benefit from this new policy and also consider building a manufacturing facility of solar power equipment in Pakistan.

He assured "Energy China" of the government's full support and facilitation and extended an invitation to Chairman Lyu to visit Pakistan for further discussions on the proposed projects.

Chairman, Lyu Ze Xiang appreciated the contributions of the Minister for the high-quality development of CPEC and his support to Energy China projects in Pakistan.

He assured the Minister of Energy China's long term interest in Pakistan and investing in energy sector including solar.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal China Nuclear Visit CPEC Jamshoro Hub From Government

Recent Stories

School admission campaign started at Lower Dir

School admission campaign started at Lower Dir

1 second ago
 World Haemophilia Day to observe in Sukkur on 17 A ..

World Haemophilia Day to observe in Sukkur on 17 April

25 seconds ago
 World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in ..

World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in Coming Year, Young People Need ..

3 minutes ago
 44th martyrdom anniversary Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bh ..

44th martyrdom anniversary Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observes

2 minutes ago
 Traffic constable martyred in Dir Lower firing

Traffic constable martyred in Dir Lower firing

2 minutes ago
 PDF leaders pay glowing tributes to PPP founding c ..

PDF leaders pay glowing tributes to PPP founding chairman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.