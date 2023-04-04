Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary Tuesday appreciated Energy China longstanding partnership with Pakistan and carrying out many important projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for enhancing Pakistan's energy infrastructure

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) : Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary Tuesday appreciated Energy China longstanding partnership with Pakistan and carrying out many important projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for enhancing Pakistan's energy infrastructure.

During a meeting with the Chairman of Energy China International Group, Lyu Ze Xiang who called on him here at the embassy, the minister said that these projects included Neelum-Jhelum Hydro-power Plant, Karachi K1/K3 Nuclear Power Stations, Jamshoro and Hub Coal-fired power plant and Jhimpir Wind Farm.

The minister underscored the importance of these energy projects which have enabled Pakistan to overcome its energy shortages and said that the people of Pakistan will never forget this critical support from China.

Ahsan Iqbal was pleased to note that "Energy China" was building its regional headquarters in Islamabad and was interested to invest in setting up 1.

8 GW solar generation plant.

He briefed them about the Prime Minister's "solar energy initiative" of producing 10,000 MW of solar energy for which foreign investors would be given special incentives.

The minister invited Energy China to benefit from this new policy and also consider building a manufacturing facility of solar power equipment in Pakistan.

He assured "Energy China" of the government's full support and facilitation and extended an invitation to Chairman Lyu to visit Pakistan for further discussions on the proposed projects.

Chairman, Lyu Ze Xiang appreciated the contributions of the Minister for the high-quality development of CPEC and his support to Energy China projects in Pakistan.

He assured the Minister of Energy China's long term interest in Pakistan and investing in energy sector including solar.�