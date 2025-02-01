Ahsan Iqbal Meets Kashmiri Community In The UK, Discusses ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Vision
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday held a special meeting with the Pakistani Kashmiri community in the United Kingdom, and explained the government’s development agenda, ‘Uraan Pakistan.’
He emphasized the need for Pakistan to reclaim its civilizational greatness through knowledge and technology, underscoring the importance of policy continuity, economic stability, and equipping the youth with modern skills, said a news release.
Highlighting the four fundamental principles of successful nations—law and order, policy consistency, economic stability, and continuous reforms—Professor Iqbal said that past initiatives such as ‘Vision 2010’ and ‘Vision 2025’ fell victim to instability.
However, the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative is now adopting a long-term and sustainable strategy to ensure progress. Citing China’s example, he stressed that 40 years of stable policies have propelled it to economic success, and Pakistan must similarly safeguard its development plans from political disruptions.
Under ‘Uraan Pakistan,’ the government is actively working on a strategy to increase exports to $100 billion by 2029 while prioritizing the promotion of advanced technology to combat climate change.
Several initiatives are underway to increase female workforce participation by 50% and equip the youth with digital skills, aiming to transform Pakistan into a modern, developed, and self-sufficient economy.
He urged overseas Pakistanis to pursue higher education and acquire cutting-edge expertise, as their achievements play a crucial role in the country’s stability and growth.
The government is developing a comprehensive strategy to engage overseas Pakistanis in national development through digital platforms, he added.
He said increasing exports is not just about strengthening the economy but also about creating employment opportunities for youth, empowering women economically, and enhancing the country’s resilience to climate challenges.
He reiterated that the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision is a holistic approach to transforming Pakistan into an export-driven economy, a technology-enabled society, and a climate-resilient nation.
The government remains committed to mobilizing both global partnerships and local resources to achieve sustainable development, with overseas Pakistanis playing a pivotal role in this endeavor.
