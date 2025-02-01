Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Meets Kashmiri Community In The UK, Discusses ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Vision

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Ahsan Iqbal meets Kashmiri Community in the UK, discusses ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday held a special meeting with the Pakistani Kashmiri community in the United Kingdom, and explained the government’s development agenda, ‘Uraan Pakistan.’

He emphasized the need for Pakistan to reclaim its civilizational greatness through knowledge and technology, underscoring the importance of policy continuity, economic stability, and equipping the youth with modern skills, said a news release.

Highlighting the four fundamental principles of successful nations—law and order, policy consistency, economic stability, and continuous reforms—Professor Iqbal said that past initiatives such as ‘Vision 2010’ and ‘Vision 2025’ fell victim to instability.

However, the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative is now adopting a long-term and sustainable strategy to ensure progress. Citing China’s example, he stressed that 40 years of stable policies have propelled it to economic success, and Pakistan must similarly safeguard its development plans from political disruptions.

Under ‘Uraan Pakistan,’ the government is actively working on a strategy to increase exports to $100 billion by 2029 while prioritizing the promotion of advanced technology to combat climate change.

Several initiatives are underway to increase female workforce participation by 50% and equip the youth with digital skills, aiming to transform Pakistan into a modern, developed, and self-sufficient economy.

He urged overseas Pakistanis to pursue higher education and acquire cutting-edge expertise, as their achievements play a crucial role in the country’s stability and growth.

The government is developing a comprehensive strategy to engage overseas Pakistanis in national development through digital platforms, he added.

He said increasing exports is not just about strengthening the economy but also about creating employment opportunities for youth, empowering women economically, and enhancing the country’s resilience to climate challenges.

He reiterated that the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision is a holistic approach to transforming Pakistan into an export-driven economy, a technology-enabled society, and a climate-resilient nation.

The government remains committed to mobilizing both global partnerships and local resources to achieve sustainable development, with overseas Pakistanis playing a pivotal role in this endeavor.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

55 minutes ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

56 minutes ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

1 hour ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

1 hour ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

2 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

2 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

3 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business