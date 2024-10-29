(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reiterated the government’s commitment to an inclusive development framework that integrates and empowers every citizen, regardless of physical or mental limitations.

Addressing the National Consultation on the United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing initiatives for disability inclusion, asserting that equitable progress must be at the core of the country’s development strategy, said a news release.

The event was attended by a diverse audience of government officials, UN representatives and social sector stakeholders.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the critical role of human-centric policies in Pakistan’s long-term growth plans. He said, “True development is centered on the empowerment of people, not merely the construction of infrastructure.”

Drawing attention to the government’s Vision 2025 strategy, Prof. Iqbal stressed that Pakistan’s development journey prioritizes advancing its people, including those with disabilities, as a central objective. “The foundation of Vision 2025 was laid to ensure that human development drives our progress,” he remarked, underscoring the importance of equal opportunities for all.

The minister outlined four essential pillars necessary for sustainable growth—peace, political stability, policy continuity, and progressive reforms.

For any development plan to be effective, these pillars must be in place,” Prof. Iqbal said adding that Pakistan’s Vision 2025, originally launched in 2013, aimed to integrate these principles.

However, he acknowledged that political instability has at times hindered Pakistan’s progress, forcing the nation to restart its journey multiple times.

The Minister also highlighted several key government initiatives focused on improving accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities across Pakistan.

He referenced an impactful government project to distribute electric wheelchairs to students with disabilities in higher education institutions, initiated during his previous term as Planning Minister.

“This program ensured that students with disabilities could independently access libraries, classrooms, and laboratories,” he said.

Under the project, universities were mandated to install ramps and other accessibility features, enhancing campus environments to support all students’ learning needs.

He said the resumption of the electric wheelchair distribution program during the recent term, which was previously interrupted, underscoring the government’s dedication to providing a supportive infrastructure for students with disabilities.

“Witnessing the joy and confidence among students who could finally navigate their campuses independently was deeply rewarding,” he said.

The minister also emphasized the government’s recognition of exceptional disabled achievers through national honors, spotlighting Khansa Maria, a visually impaired Pakistani student who earned the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford University and was also awarded a Civil Award for her academic and personal accomplishments.

“Honoring individuals like Khansa Maria exemplifies the resilience of Pakistan’s disabled youth and underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive society where talent is recognized and celebrated,” he noted.

Expressing gratitude to the United Nations for its support in advancing disability inclusion, Prof. Iqbal said that the government’s commitment aligns closely with the UN’s Disability Inclusion Strategy.

The minister said this strategy complements Pakistan’s national policies under the 5Es Framework, which seeks to empower every citizen by promoting equitable opportunities for growth.

“It is both a humanitarian obligation and a national duty to ensure no citizen is left behind due to physical limitations.” he remarked.

The minister reaffirmed that inclusive development is not only a key objective of Vision 2025 but also a priority in the government’s broader socioeconomic agenda.

“Our mission is to create a level playing field where each citizen, regardless of disability, can fully participate in Pakistan’s journey toward a prosperous future,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal urged Pakistani society to recognize the potential within every individual, asserting that “disability is no barrier as long as one can dream, believe in oneself, and aspire to contribute.”