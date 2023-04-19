(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister says wherever BRI has gone; the local people can testify that it has had a very positive impact.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday rejected the perception that China's Belt and Road Initiative is a 'debt trap'.

Talking to international media in Islamabad today, he said stories are made to create propaganda in global geopolitics of competition.

He appreciated China for extending BRI to Pakistan in the shape of CPEC that has given Pakistan a great opportunity in areas of energy, infrastructure, telecommunication, industrial cooperation and in unlocking hidden treasures like the Thar Coal Project.

Ahsan Iqbal said Gwadar Port City is set to become a major trade and commerce hub in the region with its Free Zone and investment from Chinese companies.

He said goods can be shipped to China through Gwadar in almost one-tenth the distance from the South China Sea.