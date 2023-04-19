UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Rejects Perception That China's BRI Is Debt Trap

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2023 | 04:36 PM

Ahsan Iqbal rejects perception that China's BRI is debt trap

The Minister says wherever BRI has gone; the local people can testify that it has had a very positive impact.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday rejected the perception that China's Belt and Road Initiative is a 'debt trap'.

Talking to international media in Islamabad today, he said stories are made to create propaganda in global geopolitics of competition.

The Minister said wherever BRI has gone; the local people can testify that it has had a very positive impact.

He appreciated China for extending BRI to Pakistan in the shape of CPEC that has given Pakistan a great opportunity in areas of energy, infrastructure, telecommunication, industrial cooperation and in unlocking hidden treasures like the Thar Coal Project.

Ahsan Iqbal said Gwadar Port City is set to become a major trade and commerce hub in the region with its Free Zone and investment from Chinese companies.

He said goods can be shipped to China through Gwadar in almost one-tenth the distance from the South China Sea.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Ahsan Iqbal China Thar Road CPEC Gwadar Hub Commerce Media From

Recent Stories

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

2 hours ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

13 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.