Ahsan Iqbal reviews implementation on 5Es framework, strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday chaired a review-meeting on implementation of the 5Es Framework and the strategy to achieve the much-needed economic development.

The meeting was attended by members of the Ministry of Planning, the Project Director, Department Chiefs and senior officials, who discussed the strategy of the 5Es Framework in the country, a news release said.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said the multifaceted strategy under the 5Es Framework was developed in 2022 during the Turnaround Conference with the consultation of over a thousand experts.

Experts from all walks of life participated and contributed their professional experiences to formulate a plan for economic development.

He said the 5Es Framework encompassed short-term to long-term strategic plans.

He highlighted the importance of peace and stability, policy continuity, and reforms to place Pakistan among the top ten to fifteen economies globally.

He further stated that export-driven growth would help reduce trade and current account deficits, and it was necessary to increase productivity rates in every sector to stabilize the economy.

Ahsan Iqbal said climate change posed a serious challenge to water and food security in Pakistan, and the lack of effective planning for the growing population and resource utilization was hindering development.

He emphasized the need to increase the participation of women in development sectors to at least 50%. "With 60% of Pakistan's population comprising youth, it is the government's responsibility to provide them with a bright future."

The minister pointed out that regional and social disparities have impeded Pakistan's economic growth.

"Peace, political stability, and policy continuity are essential for economic development," he remarked.

He noted that increasing economic pressures have put a strain on the middle class, and rising poverty and inequality posed a severe threat to society.