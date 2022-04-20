Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Federal Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed a progress on Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed a progress on Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects.

The Minister chaired first meeting after taking charge of the ministry, said a press release issued here. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Jhehanzeb Khan, Secretary Ministry of Planning Aziz Uqaili, Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary and other relevant stakeholders. Secretary Ministry of Planning Commission while giving a briefing to the minister on PSDP projects and shared the utilization of the projects.

The minister expressed concern over zero utilization of several projects and directed Secretary to explain the reasons of the delay.

During the briefing, the newly-appointed minister directed the completion of ongoing projects without any delay while sought progress on a daily basis.

It is noted that Rs 900 billion were allocated in PSDP budget for the current fiscal year which was reduced to Rs 600 billion by the previous government. The minister will hold an important meeting today(Wednesday) over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC.

He directed Secretary to give him a detailed briefing over CPEC which is a top priority of the minister.