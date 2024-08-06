Ahsan Iqbal Reviews Road, Rail Connectivity Projects With Central Asia, Europe
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the projects related to road and rail connectivity with Central Asian and European countries.
Among others, the meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, members of the Planning Commission, and senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Railways.
During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Communications presented their strategic connectivity plans.
The minister underscored the importance of establishing a comprehensive roadmap for collaboration with Central Asian states.
“Pakistan is located at a strategic location & can become a hub of regional connectivity following a multi-model transparent strategy. We must provide efficient and reliable trade corridors for taking full advantage of our location,” he said.
Ahsan Iqbal directed the ministries concerned to finalize their plans, addressing any missing links in the connectivity with Central Asian states.
He stressed that all proposals should be feasible and thoroughly prepared, adding “We need to ensure that our proposals are actionable and ready for implementation.”
The meeting concluded with a consensus on expediting the finalization of the connectivity plans to enhance regional cooperation and economic integration with Central Asia.
