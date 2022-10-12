UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Seeks Support From Korean Envoy In Establishment Of Gandhara University, Taxila

Published October 12, 2022

Ahsan Iqbal seeks support from Korean envoy in establishment of Gandhara University, Taxila

Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo called on Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo called on Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.

The minister showed his desire for collaboration between Korea and Pakistan in various sectors particularly for the establishment of the Gandhara International University in Taxila to highlight the ancient cultural heritage of the country.

It is noted that Taxila is one of the most important Buddhist archeological sites in the world and Buddhism is the largest faith in Korea and Korean archaeologists and monks have been visiting regularly in Pakistan for research as well as pilgrimage.

"The Gandhara International University will be a good addition and it will further strong the ties between the countries," said the minister while emphasizing the importance of the university. During the meeting, the minister further added that there were vast opportunities to further expand economic and trade relations between the two countries and Pakistan is keen to work together.

The minister further highlighted that there are immense opportunities for development in the infrastructure of Pakistan through public-private partnership in various sectors. The Ambassador while appreciating the efforts of the minister assured his full cooperation. He also appreciated the minister for taking concrete steps for the flood-affected people.

