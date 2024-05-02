Ahsan Iqbal spearheads strategic review of Federal PPP Policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Planning Commission to review the Federal Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Planning Commission to review the Federal Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Petroleum and Water Resources Musadik Malik, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Professor of Economics & Strategy Dr Nadeem Javaid, Member Social Sector Raffi Ullah Kakar and CEO of the PPP Authority (P3A) Malik Ahmad Khan besides consultants from the Asian Development Bank, a news release said.

The meeting, aligning with the Prime Minister's directives outlined during the approval of the Federal PPP Policy 2023-2028, was aimed at a strategic review of the policy's operational framework.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the implementation mechanism and effectiveness of the PPP policy.

The agenda of the committee meeting focused on identifying areas for improvement within the Federal PPP Policy 2023-2028 and formulating strategies to enhance its implementation mechanism.

The meeting underscored the government's dedication to updating the PPP policy to reflect contemporary economic needs and demands, it said adding “The collective insights from this consultation are set to guide policy going forward, with an aim at enhancing the effectiveness in future PPP projects.”

"The strategic review of the Federal PPP Policy underscores our commitment to fostering an enabling environment for public-private collaborations that drive sustainable and inclusive growth," remarked Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

"Through collaborative efforts and strategic reforms, he said the government was aimed at optimizing the PPP framework to maximize its socio-economic benefits for the people of Pakistan.

The meeting expressed a robust commitment from all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards refining the PPP policy and ensuring its effective implementation for the betterment of the country.

The forum will hold its next session next week to continue discussions and further refine the policy framework, solidifying the nation's path towards sustainable development and prosperity.