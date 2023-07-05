Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal To Attend 12th JCC To Mark 10-year Celebrations Of CPEC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Ahsan Iqbal to attend 12th JCC to mark 10-year celebrations of CPEC

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal to attend a special commemorative 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to mark the 10-year celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal to attend a special commemorative 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to mark the 10-year celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister is set to embark on a four-day official visit to China from July 8 to attend a special commemorative 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to be held on July 11 to mark the 10-year celebrations of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The CPEC enters a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of remarkable achievements in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development and regional connectivity.

Under the 10-year celebrations, several events are being conducted by the CPEC Secretariat in collaboration with the Planning Ministry which includes international Conferences, academic sessions, cultural shows and others across the country.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal reviewed progress over the special 12th JCC to be held on July 11.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Economist of Pakistan, who is also the Executive Director of the CPEC, Dr Nadeem Javaid and representatives from all the relevant ministries and divisions were also present.

The upcoming visit of the planning minister will underscore the importance of Pakistan and China's relationship and their commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership.

During the visit, the minister will hold meetings with key Chinese officials which include China's National Development and Reform Commission NDRC and others. the 10th year celebration.

It is noted that since the government came into power in April last year, CPEC has been revived which remained halted by the previous government.

Several projects of power, infrastructure, water and others have been completed in Gwadar which are ready for the groundbreaking.

While chairing the meeting to review progress over the special 12th JCC, the planning minister directed the relevant stakeholders to finalize the arrangements for the event.

The minister also asked the relevant ministries to share their pending issues so that they can be taken with Chinese authorities during the visit.

The minister said that the 12th JCC is a special event aimed to commemorate the decade of CPEC celebrations, adding he appreciates the contribution of Chinese officials and workers to execute the CPEC during this whole journey which started in 2013 and continues.

