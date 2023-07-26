Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Unveils Visionary 5Es Framework For Pakistan's Development

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Ahsan Iqbal unveils visionary 5Es framework for Pakistan's development

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday unveiled visionary 5Es framework for Pakistan's development with development partners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday unveiled visionary 5Es framework for Pakistan's development with development partners.

Addressing a High-Level conference, he said the purpose of the conference was to present the 5Es Framework, which the ministry has developed to chart a course for Pakistan's development, said a press release issued here.

Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged the special bond and relationship shared with development partners in contributing towards the advancement of Pakistan. He expressed gratitude for their continued cooperation and assistance.

The 5Es framework comprises five key areas: Export-Led Growth: Emphasizing the need to harness Pakistan's potential in agriculture, industry, IT, mining, and manpower export to achieve export-led growth and address trade deficits.

E-Pakistan (Digital Pakistan): Focusing on the digital revolution and adopting new technologies, such as AI, cyber security, big data, cloud computing, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and new manufacturing, to prepare for the changing global paradigm.

Environment: Addressing climate change vulnerabilities, with a specific focus on water security and agricultural food, to create a sustainable and resilient environment.

Energy efficiency and affordability: prioritizing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and reducing dependence on imported fuels to tackle the circular debt and ensure affordable and reliable energy.

Equity and empowerment: initiating affirmative action programs, such as the Pakistan Nutrition Initiative and a major initiative for out-of-school children, to improve human quality, reduce poverty, and empower the vulnerable segments of society.

He highlighted the government's efforts in launching various initiatives to promote equity and empowerment, particularly targeting youth and women, as they hold tremendous potential for Pakistan's future development.

The 5Es framework aims to create a stable platform for sustained growth and development, allowing Pakistan to overcome its recurring economic challenges and propel the nation toward a prosperous future.

Ahsan Iqbal urged development partners to collaborate and extend support for the implementation of the 5Es Framework initiatives.

He emphasized that collective efforts and partnerships would be crucial in building a more prosperous and resilient Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Water Agriculture Women Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects wo ..

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects worth AED4.06bn in H1&#039;23

4 minutes ago
 DIMC adds new races in line with &#039;Year of Sus ..

DIMC adds new races in line with &#039;Year of Sustainability&#039;

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 4.19% - E ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 4.19% - Economic Development Ministry

8 minutes ago
 O'Callaghan breaks record as Marchand adds more sw ..

O'Callaghan breaks record as Marchand adds more swimming gold

8 minutes ago
 Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since H ..

Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since His Rise to Power in 2015

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball C'ship ..

Pakistan down Australia in Asian Volleyball C'ship

5 minutes ago
PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more ..

PMD alerts of landslides; flash flooding amid more rain

5 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar retreat before Fed rate decision

Stocks, dollar retreat before Fed rate decision

56 seconds ago
 US to Work With New Brazilian Administration in Pu ..

US to Work With New Brazilian Administration in Pursuit of Critical Minerals - S ..

5 minutes ago
 OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on ..

OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on Ukraine - Secretary General

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased ..

Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased by 14.9% to 267Bcm - Rosstat

19 minutes ago
 Russia's LNG Production Down by 4.5% in January-Ju ..

Russia's LNG Production Down by 4.5% in January-June to 16Mln Tonnes - Rosstat

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business